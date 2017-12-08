Local girls in non-league contests

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington broke open a close game with Utica on Wednesday, winning by a 58-31 margin to stay unbeaten on the season.

The Pirates led 15-6 after the first quarter and 26-21 at the half, but pulled away in the third, as they scored their opponents 16-2. They would then finish off the game by taking a 16-8 advantage in the fourth to finish off Utica.

Cardington had balanced scoring in the game, as Casey Bertke, Sage Brannon and Kynlee Edwards all scored 12 points and Kyndall Spires added 11.

Northmor Knights

Northmor cruised past Galion in a Tuesday girls’ basketball game by a 41-21 margin.

Both Julianna DiTullio and Cristianna Boggs finished with 12 points in the game for the Knights.

Mount Gilead Indians

In a Wednesday game at Marion-Franklin, the Mount Gilead girls pulled out a 52-40 win.

MG dominated the first half in claiming the win, taking a 10-5 lead after the first quarter and then holding their opponents to one point in the second period in leading 25-6 going into the half. Marion-Franklin outscored their guests 13-12 in the third quarter and 21-15 in the fourth, but were unable to get back into the game.

Dakota Shipman and Maddie Fitzpatrick both scored 17 for the Indians to lead them in scoring. Fitzpatrick added nine steals, while Shipman had eight rebounds.

Highland Scots

Highland’s girls were unable to overcome a slow start at Buckeye Valley Wednesday in falling 55-42.

The Barons jumped out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter, which they turned into a 35-15 lead at the half. While the Scots took the third 15-10 and the fourth by a 12-10 score, they were not able to make up that 20-point deficit completely.

Madison Cecil scored 14 to lead the Scots.

