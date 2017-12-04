Scot wrestlers at Granville

The Highland wrestling team placed seventh at the Granville Invitational Saturday.

Bryce Schott finished as the 106-pound champion, while Christian Miller claimed second at 138.

Austin Kelley (160) and Triston Hinkle (170) both won their pools, while Gavin DeAngelo (126), Travis Mentzer (126) and Dillon Lehman (160) were second in their pools and Drew Ward (145), Ryan Kelley (152), Hunter Fields (160), Jonathan Sparks (170) and Ian White (195) all took third.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

