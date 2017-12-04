Northmor boys open with two wins

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor opened their boys’ basketball season with a hard-fought 38-37 home win against Pleasant Friday.

The Knights held a 14-13 lead after the opening period, but fell behind 24-18 by the half. However, the locals would tie the game at 30 by the end of the third quarter and then edged the Spartans 8-7 in the fourth to finish with a one-point win.

Both Tyler Kegley and Demetrius Johnson scored 12 points in the game to lead Northmor’s effort.

On Saturday, the Knights jumped out to a fast start and never looked back in taking a 72-33 win over host Bucyrus.

Northmor took a commanding 26-5 lead in the first quarter and added to that advantage by outscoring their opponents 18-9 in the second quarter and 21-6 in the third. Despite being outscored 13-7 in the fourth quarter, they still were able to win by a lopsided margin.

The Knights had balanced scoring in the win. Brock Pletcher connected on four three-points in scoring a game-high 20 points. Johnson added 15, Tyler Kegley scored 14 and Blake Miller added 10.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington wasn’t able to pick up a second win last week, as visiting Northridge was able to take a 57-31 win Friday.

The Vikings jumped in front 22-15 after the first quarter and continued to add to their lead throughout the game, outscoring the Pirates 13-7 in the second quarter, 9-4 in the third and 13-5 in the fourth.

Garrett Wagner led Cardington with 12 points, hitting three three-pointers. Cayman Spires added eight.

Highland Scots

Highland was edged in their season-opening basketball game, as host Mount Vernon claimed a 57-45 victory on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 16-11 lead after the first quarter and maintained a five-point lead at 25-20 at the intermission. They would then outscored Highland 13-9 in the third quarter and 19-16 in the fourth to finish on top by 12.

Mack Anglin paced the Scots with an 18-point performance. Kaleb Phillips added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead opened their season with an 87-72 win over visiting River Valley Friday. No further information was available.

