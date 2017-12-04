Girls’ teams have league contests Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead fell 47-36 to visiting Fredericktown on Saturday.

The Indians were hurt by a slow start, as the Freddies led 12-7 after the first quarter and 27-14 at the break. MG fought back within a 36-30 score after three, but could not maintain that momentum into the fourth, as Fredericktown held on for the win.

Both Baylee Hack and Maddie Fitzpatrick scored 10 for the Indians.

Cardington Pirates

Visiting Cardington cruised by East Knox to take a 77-23 win on the road Saturday.

The Pirates took an early 18-8 lead, which increased to a 36-16 score by the half. They would continue their strong play in the second half, outscoring their opponents 25-4 in the third quarter and 16-3 in the fourth.

Sage Brannon single-handedly outscored the Bulldogs, finishing with 25 points. Casey Bertke added 14, Kyndall Spires tallied nine and Kynlee Edwards had eight.

Northmor Knights

Northmor sufferered a league loss at Danville on Saturday, as the Blue Devils took a 72-31 win.

The score was 24-6 after the opening period. Danville added to their lead throughout the game, taking the second quarter 12-6, the third by a 19-9 margin and the fourth by a 17-10 score. Julianna DiTullio finished with 12 points to lead the Knight offense.

Highland Scots

Highland got into the win column Saturday with a come-from-behind 39-31 victory against Centerburg.

The Scots trailed 8-5 after the first quarter and were behind by an 18-10 margin at the half. However, they exploded offensively to take a 16-7 edge in the third quarter and move in front 26-25. They would cement the win by outscoring their opponents 13-6 over the final eight minutes.

Madison Cecil led Highland with 12 points and Erica Sardinha finished with 11.

