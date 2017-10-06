Northmor, Highland pick up Thursday volleyball wins

By Rob Hamilton

On Thursday, Northmor topped Mount Gilead 25-7, 25-13, 25-12 to stay on the winning track.

Jordyn Zoll tallied 24 assists, seven digs, two aces and a block; while Caitlin Thebeault contributed nine assists, five kills and seven digs. Anna Donner tallied 12 kills, eight digs and three aces; Leslie Brubaker added six kills and four blocks and Kelsie Fike had four kills and four aces. Also, Cristianna Boggs picked up seven digs and both Hanna Bentley and Hope Miracle added one block each.

Highland Scots

Highland would improve to 19-0, 12-0 in league play with a win over Cardington by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-13 on Thursday.

In the road match, the Scots got 17 kills and two aces from Raina Terry. Both Gena West and Makenna Belcher finished with eight kills, while Bailey Santo added six. Also, Parker Steck and Mikaela Brown both tallied a pair of aces.

