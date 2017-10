Wolfpak holds belt test

Wolfpak Martial Arts held a belt test on Sept. 21. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Aria Wright, Justin Berthold, assistant instructor Justin Burkey, Colton Peters, William Lucki and Quillian Rocks. Front row: Master Sam Wolf, Chessa Redman, Nathan Collins, Cohan Hurst, Braylin Romshak and Brycen Gaberial.

