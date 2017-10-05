Highland boys’ soccer tops River Valley

By Rob Hamilton

In their home finale, Highland earned a 2-1 boys’ soccer win over River Valley.

After neither team scored in the first half, the Scots got two goals from Cameron Striblin in the second half, with Zach Granger and Austin Kelley both earning assists. Seniors Zach Rogers and Kahlil Karya combined for 16 saves in 17 attempts in goal, while seniors Jon Sparks, Jay Schreiber, Brad Morehouse and Alex Presley all were cited for outstanding play on defense.

