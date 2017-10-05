Cardington, Northmor golfers at Division III boys’ district

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington finished sixth in the Division III district golf hosted by Denison Golf Club on Wednesday. The Pirates had a team score of 403.

Jacob Spires finished 27th overall with a score of 93 to lead the team,w hill Logan Doubikin shot 99 to tie for 29th place. Also competing were Cayman Spires (34th, 104), Liam Warren (35th, 107) and Danny Vaught (36th, 113).

Also taking part in the meet was Northmor’s Hayes Bentley. He shot 85 to finish in a tie for 14th place.

