Northmor girls CC second at Crestline

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Northmor girls’ cross country team took second at Crestline Tuesday, only finishing behind Fredericktown in the nine-team race.

Brooke Bennett led the Knights by finishing fifth in 21:11.29. Maddie Jordan took 13th in 22:14.92 and Samantha Peters ran 14th in 22:18.19, while Sabrina Kelley placed 16th in 22:32.18 and Kristie Wright was 18th in 22:42.67. Francesa Cutrupi was 53rd in 25:05.23 and Samantha Grogg claimed 60th in 25:24.37 to round out the team’s top seven.

Also, Carolyn McGaulley was 71st, Kenadie Hart finished 78th, Vivienne Cutrupi ran 83rd and Tori Carver finished 92nd.

Cardington also ran in the meet, but didn’t have a full team. Alicia McElwee took 26th in 23:35, Sage Brannon was 54th in 25:13 and Ashlee Drury ran 100th in 35:31.

In the 13-team boys’ race, Northmor took fifth place, while Cardington was sixth.

The Knights were led by Austin Amens, who placed 21st in 17:53.55. Ryan Bentley took 30th in 18:23.23, while Gavvin Keen ran 31st in 18:23.62. B.J. White claimed 40th in 18:50.48, Mostyn Evans was 46th in 19:13.09, Kaleb Hart placed 48th in 19:14.98 and Alec Moore was 51st in 19:19.41.

Also, Chase Hoover was 61st, Manny Heilman ran 81st, Kooper Keen finished 84th, Sam Weaver was 88th, Kolton Hart placed 119th, Austin Lewis took 121st, Kyle Price ran 133rd, Zach Govoni took 135th and Josh Cramer finished 160th.

Cardington’s top runner was Mason White, who placed 19th in 17:51. Racine Hallabrin ran 42nd in 19:01, while Quinn Maceyko took 58th in 19:42. Spencer Benson ran 66th in 19:59, while Kaleb Meade was 69th in 20:05, Devin Gheen ran 138th in 23:35 and Sam West was 147th in 24:14.

Also, Andrew Schoppelrei ran 157th.

