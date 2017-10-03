Highland boys’ soccer edged on road

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland boys’ soccer team lost a closely-contested contest at Northridge Monday by a 3-1 margin.

After giving up two goals in the first half, the Scots got a goal from Brennen McLaughlin in the second half to close within one. Head coach John Sachleben noted that his team had a few chances to tie it up, but surrendered a third goal with seven minutes remaining in the contest.

