Sentinel poised for strong year

I just finished putting out the first paper of the new year and am working on the one you’re reading now.

With 2018 upon us it’s time to thank you, our loyal readers and advertisers, for continuing to support us. Last year was a good year, although 2017 brought its share of changes.

Ownership of The Morrow County Sentinel, with publishing roots dating back 170 years, was sold. This time Civitas Media sold all of its Ohio papers to Aim Media, a publishing company based in Texas.

As with any acquisition, which became official in June, there are changes to navigate and hurdles to overcome. But we didn’t miss a beat. We continued to print and deliver our Wednesday edition with a seamless transition.

We continue onward and upward, as the primary source for news and advertising in Morrow County. We have you to thank for that.

As a new year arrives we also ask for your continued support through weekly subscriptions. For just $41.48 per year you can stay abreast of all the local happenings in the county.

That’s a very inexpensive price to pay for news about Mount Gilead, Cardington, Marengo and all other corners of the county. From court news to an expanded community calendar, from human interest features to premier high school sports coverage, we deliver it to you each week.

At a time when newspapers nationwide have struggled, we continue to expand our reach. Our weekly print product reaches about 2,000 households that are paying to have it delivered.

As an advertiser, you can be sure that your message is going into a home or business with disposable income, not swept away on a snow-covered driveway or tossed at a vacant residence.

In addition, our web site, morrowcountysentinel.com, reaches roughly 2,315 eyeballs daily, or more than 70,000 page views per month, based on December’s analytics. So we are reaching more people than ever before with our news and advertising.

While ownership of The Sentinel has changed, we believe we are stronger than we have been in a long time and are under very stable ownership. Our reporting staff is solid and our veteran sales team well trained to assist you.

That means the newspaper and its website are hitting 2018 prepared to do even more to serve you. If you have news items or story ideas call me at the number listed below. If you want to advertise, call our office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 419-946-3010 and talk to Kristine or Jen.

We’re proud to serve the residents of Morrow County, and want to be your choice for news and advertising for many years to come.

By Anthony Conchel Editor

Conchel can be reached at 419-946-3010, extension 1806 or by email at aconchel@aimmediamidwest.com.

