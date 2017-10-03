As you know, Mike DeWine is running for Governor of Ohio. Mike is a man of incredible integrity and vision, someone who understands the problems of our state and the best way to tackle them.

I support Mike 100 percent, which is why I am very excited to announce that I have been selected to become the Mike DeWine for Ohio Morrow County Chair.

Ohio is a great state, but we have some very significant problems. Jobs aren’t growing fas enough, and employers with the job openings can struggle to find qualified applicants.

Children are growing up in dysfunctional or stressed families and are not getting the chances to succeed that they deserve. And heroin and synthetic opiates are killing at least 10 Ohioans every single day.

That is why we need to elect Mike DeWine — a man who gets it and has a plan to take on these challenges.

I hope you will join me in the fight to make Ohio the state of opportunity we know it can be. If you want to get involved and help Mike bring his conservative vision to Ohio, give me a call at 419-947-3930 0r by email at twhiz@aol.com.

Make a difference, join our movement. Together, we can elect the the best candidate strong enough to steer Ohio smoothly into the future.

Thank you.

— Tom Whiston

Mount Gilead