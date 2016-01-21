Ohio Farm Bureau membership kick-off and benefit expo date set

The Ohio Farm Bureau membership kick-off and benefit expo will take place Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion. Farm Bureaus in Crawford, Delaware, Marion, Morrow, Richland and Wyandot counties are sponsoring the free event, which is open to the public.

This day features several personal development opportunities. Safety training sessions with an update on OBWC from our CompManagement team. Attend at least one safety session to meet your Workers’ Compensation Group Rating requirement for the year. The second opportunity will be the Membership Sessions with discussion about membership benefits and services available from OFBF to members and the membership structure for Farm Bureau. A Nationwide Insurance Land as Your Legacy seminar direction as you consider generational transition planning for your farming operation.

Ohio Farm Bureau experts will be talking about issues that are of concern statewide and include a water Quality update, CAUV and 2016 Priority Issues session, and Energy issues and pipeline construction update The event will feature supervised children’s activities, including an animal presentation from the Columbus Zoo. A light breakfast and a soup and salad lunch will be served.

Also at the expo will be displays showcasing county Farm Bureau community activities as well as booths from Farm Bureau partners such as Case IH, GM, Grainger, Nationwide Agribusiness and Sherwin-Williams.

Registration: Registration is required for all attendees. Attendance at a membership session is required to receive a lunch ticket. The deadline to register is Feb. 1.

