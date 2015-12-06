Portman offers statement on Sunday address by President

Today, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) released the following statement regarding the President’s address this evening:

“Tonight the President addressed the nation in support of a national security policy that is fundamentally flawed. This is the same strategy that treated ISIS as a JV team, claimed ISIS was ‘contained’ the day of the Paris attacks, and then said that there were no threats of attacks on U.S. soil.

“Unfortunately, this Administration insists on pursuing its failed policy despite the growing and obvious risks Islamic extremism poses to the security of our nation, its allies and our shared values.

“In light of the recent terrorist attacks in California, the Administration must‎ develop an aggressive and clear strategy to defeat ISIS because we cannot afford to wait for the next attack on American soil.

“This attack is another reminder of the need to review our security vetting procedures for visa applicants, as it now appears that the female terrorist was able to obtain a visa to enter the U.S. It’s also a reminder that we must not fight this enemy with one hand tied behind our back and we must ensure that we have every capability possible to stop these types of attacks. That includes considering the renewal of intelligence gathering programs‎ that expired in November.

“We must lead the effort to degrade and destroy, not contain, Islamic extremism wherever it resides and I will work with my colleagues both on the Homeland Security Committee and in Congress to protect Americans.”

