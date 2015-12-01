Pines Christian Church sets out for record number Nativity displays

The public is invited to the Pines Christian Church 8th Annual Nativity Display and Open House on Saturday, December 12, 2015 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Come see 2500 unique Nativity sets! Enjoy homemade soups, cookies, and warm drinks. Live entertainment all day and kids crafts, too. Handicap accessible – No Steps!

Also, the Pines Clothes Cabin will be open from 9 am -12 Noon.

For more information or special group showings call (419) 362-6903. The Pines Christian Church is located at 6775 US Highway 42 Mount Gilead, southwest of Johnsville.