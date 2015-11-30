Mansfield Symphony Holiday Pops to feature Broadway star Jenni Barber

Under the baton of Maestro Thomas Hong, the Mansfield Symphony will present its annual holiday concert, Holiday Pops, featuring the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra Chorus and Mansfield-native and Broadway star Jenni Barber on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre. Featuring traditional and contemporary holiday music, the concert has become a beloved tradition for the community; this year’s performance is expected to be the biggest yet.

Mansfield-native Jenni Barber has enjoyed a great deal of success on Broadway since she was last seen on the Renaissance Theatre stage as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.” Most recently, Barber portrayed the role of Glinda in Broadway’s “Wicked,” and has played major roles on Broadway in “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “The Nance,” and “As You Like It.” She’s also known for her role as Lisa Heffenbacher on PBS television’s “The Electric Company.”

The Holiday Pops concert will feature Ms. Barber as a vocal soloist performing a variety of holiday songs along with the Mansfield Symphony and the Mansfield Symphony Chorus. and symphonic arrangements performed by the orchestra and chorus. Deb Logan will direct the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra Chorus on this concert. Maestro Thomas Hong said, “I’m thrilled to combine our outstanding symphony and chorus with our talented soloists – especially Jenni Barber. This concert will be unforgettable.” Audience members will also enjoy a vocal quartet on the concert as well as holiday songs

Prior to the show, Santa Claus will be in the Renaissance lobby and available for photos with families. Renaissance Director of Marketing Colleen Cook shares, “This is a perfect time to see the Renaissance decked up in all of its holiday splendor – this beautiful venue gets even more beautiful at Christmas.”

Renaissance Artistic Director Michael Thomas said, “The Mansfield Symphony and Chorus do an incredible job no matter the season, but there’s always something extra special about the holiday concert – and they certainly won’t disappoint this year. Whether it’s the playfulness of Sleigh Ride or The Christmas Waltz, sentimental favorites such as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and The Christmas Song, or the majesty of such sacred choral masterpieces as Gloria and Handel’ Hallelujah Chorus, there is something to delight and gladden the hearts of young and old alike.”

Tickets are on sale now at the Renaissance Box Office, by calling (419)522-2726 and online at MansfieldTickets.com.