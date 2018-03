Wed., Oct. 14, 2015 – Morrow County Commissioner Tom Whiston today filed his petitions for the 87th Ohio House of Representative seat currently held by Rep. Jeff McClain. McClain is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

Whiston is a pharmacist who intends to use his medical background to continue to address the drug abuse and health care issues in the state. He is a conservative Republican, former Mayor of Mt. Gilead and past president of the Ohio Pharmacists Association.