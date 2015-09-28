Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary plans new season

Members of Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97, Cardington, began a new season when they met September 15, 2015.

Presiding was Amy Carroll, president. Other officers attending included Betty Cook, first vice; Clara McClenathan, secretary; Esther Cellan, chaplain and Sgt-at-Arms, Patty McAvoy. Barb Arndt, a guest, was introduced by McAvoy.

Shirley Robinson was appointed chairman of the Americanism Committee; Buckeye Girls State and Flags. The Americanism test will be given to students in the Cardington, Mount Gilead and Gilead Christian Schools.

Under Children and Youth, McAvoy reported she has six boxes of items for the school and will check to learn if there are any special needs.

Cook was appointed Flower/Card chairman. The unit agreed to give a gift of $20 to members who are hospitalized.

Under Community Service, McClenathan announced a September 25th birthday at Woodside Village Care Center and she said the plans for Make a Difference Day would be made at the next unit meeting.

Carroll informed the group that an attendance of only two or more are a quorum for a meeting .

Audrey Leonard said there will be a Craft Show on October 17 and there is a need for donated cookies Cook and McClenathan will work in the kitchen.

The program for the October meeting will be those girls who attended Buckeye Girls State.

Arndt had raffle tickets for purchase towards a membership drive.

The unit will meet next on October 19, 2015.

Evelyn Long is a correspondent with the Morrow County Sentinel and can be reached at wlong2@columbus.rr.com.