Free chocolate milk to students

The Morrow County Dairy Association provided cold, whole TruMoo chocolate milk to all Morrow County second and fifth grade students on Earth Day May 1 and Safety Day May 8. Discount Drug Mart handled the ordering and storage of the large quantities of milk. Morrow County Dairy Princesses Lydia and Elizabeth Leonhard passed out the milk. Fifth graders are shown stacking the milk.

