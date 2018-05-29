COLLEGE NEWS

Ashland University’s Dean’s List

ASHLAND — The following area students have been named to the spring 2018 Dean’s List at Ashland University. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Kelsey Walters of Cardington. Kelsey is majoring in Middle Grades Education. Kelsey is a graduate of Highland High School.

Hannah Scott of Mount Gilead. Hannah is majoring in Nursing. Hannah is a graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Sarah Norris of Marengo. Sarah is majoring in English and Creative Writing. Sarah is a graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School.

Lauren Bood of Mount Gilead. Lauren is majoring in Toxicology. Lauren is a graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Hollie Dowalter of Mount Gilead. Hollie is majoring in Nursing. Hollie is a graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Erika Stevens of Mount Gilead. Erika is majoring in Biology. Erika is a graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Ohio Dominican Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named the following area students to its spring semester Dean’s List.

Tyler Tipton.

Colten Oakley.

Muskingum University Dean’s List

NEW CONCORD — Nathan Hall of Mount Gilead has been named to the spring 2018 Dean’s List at Muskingum University .

To be named to the Dean’s List, Muskingum University students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade point average.

Wittenberg University’s Honors Convocation

SPRINGFIELD — Capping off a day-long Celebration of the Liberal Arts at Wittenberg University, the campus community came together to celebrate the achievements of students and faculty members alike at the annual Honors Convocation, Friday, April 6, in Weaver Chapel.

Samantha Bailey of Chesterville was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Bailey is the recipient of The Eugene Swanger Scholaship.

Gabrielle Frizzell of Galion was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Frizzell is the recipient of The Virginia Lucas Silver Apple Award and is a member of Kappa Delta Pi.