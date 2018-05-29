Selover Library plans summer reading program

CHESTERVILLE — Selover Library is going wild this summer with their “Wild Reads” Summer Reading program. Selover Summer Reading includes family events and reading incentives.

The fun kicks off with a free family movie night. The public is invited to watch Peter Rabbit on the library’s big screen on Saturday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. Free popcorn and bottled water will be served.

Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in June, Selover Library will have an event to entertain families. These Wednesday programs are open to everyone. On June 6, Newport Aquarium will have their Shark Cart at the library. Everyone who attends may touch a shark while the aquarium keeper debunks myths about these amazing creatures.

On June 13, magical entertainer Greg Carson will delight the audience with humor and mind-boggling magic tricks. On June 20, Ironwood Wolves will have one of their live ambassador foxes at Selover Library for their program “Foxes in Folklore.”

On June 27, everyone will become artists as cartoonist and entertainer Jeff Nicholas leads participants with “draw-along” characters and stories.

Story Time will move to a new time for the summer, meeting every Tuesday in June and July at 3:30 p.m. Little ones will enjoy stories, songs, and crafts with Miss Melissa.

One Saturday morning event, “Saturday Morning Cartoons & Cereal” on July 21, will feature author Marty Gitlin discussing his books A Celebration of Animation and The Great American Cereal Book. The library will feed you breakfast, and kids are invited to come dressed in PJs or as a favorite cartoon character.

Children up to sixth grade can take part in a five-week reading program with weekly prizes. There is no registration necessary, but participants should stop by the library to pick up a reading log.

Teens can get a daily scratch-off ticket each library visit, with the potential to win amazing prizes such as a Kindle Fire or trampoline park tickets. Adults can participate in the county-wide Summer Reading program, with a chance to win a Kindle or meals at local restaurants.

For details, visit Selover Library’s Web site at selover.lib.oh.us or their Facebook page. You can also stop by the library during normal hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 7:30 p.m.