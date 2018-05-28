Flags a reminder of service

FULTON — Frank Hickman, of Delaware, and a native of Morrow County, told those attending the Fulton Memorial Day service, some of the graves in the Fulton Cemetery where the service was held, are important reminders.

“They are marked with American flags, a constant reminder that these citizens served America in uniform. They were members of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force or the Coast Guard.”

Answering his own question, “Why are we here today?” Hickman said Memorial Day is quite simply and most importantly, the day that we set aside to remember those in uniform who died while defending our country.

“By honoring our dead on this day, we preserve their memory, their service and their sacrifice.”

He also named the freedoms that we enjoy as a result of their service. “We realize that each of us owes, each of them, an eternal debt of gratitude.”

He also named the reasons why the day was personal to him, with the loss of an uncle, classmate and “to me as a veteran as I think of all those good men and women who did not get to come home from the war — from my war — from Vietnam. On this day we say to each of our fallen, ‘Well done, our good and faithful fellow Americans.’”

Others participating in the service were Nancy Ciccone, Luke Goers, Bryan Dye and Pastor Jerry Stephens.

The Cardington-Lincoln High School band played a special number and members of American Legion Post 97 gave the Rifle salute. Squadron 97 of the Sons of the American Legion conducted the flag raising ceremony.

Frank Hickman giving the address at Fulton Cemetery Memorial Day program. Courtesy Photo