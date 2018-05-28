Mount Gilead Police calls

May 17-23

Disabled vehicle

Officer assisted with traffic direction until vehicle could be moved.

Complaint

A boy was reported hanging out of an open window on Douglas Street. Officer spoke with the mother regarding the safety issue.

Customer belligerent

A man was reportedly yelling at McDonald’s staff about his order. Officer reported speaking with him and he began raising his voice to him. He was advised to leave the store and he complied.

Theft reported

A woman on West Union Street reported belongings removed from the residence.

Domestic complaint

A verbal argument on South Delaware Street was investigated.

Stolen vehicle

A man reported his vehicle stolen while parked at the Purple Indian on West Marion Road. It is a black 2015 Toyota Corolla.

Driver cited

A man was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, child endangering and stop ba violations.

Assistance

Officer assisted with a disabled vehicle on Marion Road.

Domestic dispute

Officer assisted Marion County Sheriff’s deputy with a reported domestic incident.

Vehicles damaged

A fallen tree took a power line down and damaged two parked vehicles on East North Street.

Active warrant

A man was taken to jail without incident on an active felony warrant after officer responded to a complaint of a loose dog.

Vehicle entered

A woman reported someone broke into her vehicle while parked on North Walnut Street. The rear door was damaged, but nothing stolen.

Items taken

A theft from a storage unit on South Main Street was reported. Clothing and kitchen ware were taken.

Accident

A motorist backed his vehicle into another on West Marion Road causing damage.

Child in alley

A small child was reported seen in an alley behind South Main Street. The child was taken inside by the time the officer arrived.