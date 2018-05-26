C-L eighth graders visit Vietnam Wall, WW II Memorial

CARDINGTON — A bus with 69 Cardington-Lincoln eighth grade students accompanied by 17 adults and eight staff members left on May 9 enroute for the annual visit to Washington, D.C.

The trip was highlighted as it has been in the past, with the placing of wreaths, one at the Vietnam Wall and one at the World War II Memorial and a visit to Arlington Cemetery.

The first wreath was hand crafted as it has been for several years, by Shirley Dendinger, of Edison, a member of Jenkins-Vaughn Auxiliary Unit 97, Cardington. It was placed by Brooklynn Clapham, Caitlynn Berthold and Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery.

The second wreath was provided by Son Tours, Inc. the group’s tour company and was placed by Elizabeth Hardwick and Dana Bertke.

Other highlights of the four day trip included tours of the Air and Space Museum, National Catherdal, Mount Vernon, the Jefferson, Martin Luther King, and FDR Memorials and Kennedy Center Rooftop, Library of Congress and the U S Capitol. They also visited the National Zoo and the National Cathedral.

Co-advisers of the trip were Donna Kill and Troy King. They arrived home May 12.

Pictured with Shirley Dendinger, right, who made the wreath placed on the Vietnam Wall during the Cardington-Lincoln eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C. is pictured with the eighth grade girls who placed the wreath on the Vietnam Wall and then the World War II Memorial are, from left, Elizabeth Hardwick, Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery, Brooklynn Clapham, Dana Bertke and Caitlynn Berthold. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_eighth-graders-2018-with-Shirley-1-.jpg Pictured with Shirley Dendinger, right, who made the wreath placed on the Vietnam Wall during the Cardington-Lincoln eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C. is pictured with the eighth grade girls who placed the wreath on the Vietnam Wall and then the World War II Memorial are, from left, Elizabeth Hardwick, Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery, Brooklynn Clapham, Dana Bertke and Caitlynn Berthold. Courtesy Photo