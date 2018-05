The employees of Morrow County Job and Family Services recognized Red Nose Day on May 24. Red Nose Day is a national campaign to raise money and awareness to end child poverty in the United States and abroad.

The employees of Morrow County Job and Family Services recognized Red Nose Day on May 24. Red Nose Day is a national campaign to raise money and awareness to end child poverty in the United States and abroad. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_Red-Nose-1-.jpg The employees of Morrow County Job and Family Services recognized Red Nose Day on May 24. Red Nose Day is a national campaign to raise money and awareness to end child poverty in the United States and abroad. Courtesy Photo