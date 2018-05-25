Edison to have repairs at rail crossing

EDISON — Village Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn said he received a phone call from the CSX railroad Thursday.

State Route 95 and County Road 9 (Boundary Road) will be closed from June 4-9 to do repairs at these railroad crossings.

In other matters:

Street Supervisor, Rod Clinger reported that he has a man doing community service for a DUI conviction. It seems to be working out well, he said.

Council member Eldonna McKinniss reported that the street light at State and Second streets is out. The village will contact the electric company to fix it and a few others that are out.

Lindsey Grimm Morrow County Recycling and Keep Morrow County Beautiful, spoke to council about options for cleanup and recycling in the village.

The annual Community Garage Sale was discussed. Pastor Colgrove had suggested having it the same weekend as Farm Days. It was tabled until the June meeting.

The next council meeting will be changed from the second Monday to the third Monday of the month in June. The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, June 18 in the Municipal Building, 103 Boundary St., Edison.