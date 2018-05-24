Summer computer classes at Cardington-Lincoln Public Library

CARDINGTON — The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library is pleased to offer free computer classes this summer. A variety of classes are available starting June 5 including computer basics, genealogy, online job search skills and an introduction to Microsoft Office.

Visit cardingtonlibrary.org for the class schedule or stop by the library for a brochure. Registration is required.

If class dates and times are not convenient or you need more personalized service, Digital Literacy Trainer, Marc Wells can provide one-on-one assistance by appointment Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call Wells at 419-864-8181 for information, to register for a class or to schedule one-on-one assistance.

This service is made possible by a Guiding Ohio Online grant through the State Library of Ohio and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The vision of the Guiding Ohio Online program is to make sure every Ohioan is able to search and apply for jobs online, connect with family online, understand the risks and benefits of internet finance, and protect personal information in the digital age.