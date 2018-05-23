Happy Wanderers enjoy lunch with the Presidents

MARION — A group of 21 Happy Wanderers lead by Linda Ruehrmund enjoyed lunch with the Presidents May 17. They followed the luncheon with a visit to Mike Perry’s collection of music boxes.

Local men portrayed six United States presidents and gave a brief history of their life and times to about 50 who attended the luncheon at Dayspring Wesleyan Church in Marion.

Presidents included James Monroe, 5th President, portrayed by Devon Hardwick; Ulysses S. Grant, 18th President, portrayed by Doug Ebert; Chester A. Arthur, 21st President, portrayed by Leonard Janchar, Benjamin Harrison, 23rd President, portrayed by Tom Bachelder; Harry S. Truman 33rd President, portrayed by Bill Bradford and Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th President, portrayed by Mark Melroy.

Master of Ceremonies was Ohio Governor John W. Bricker, portrayed by Fred Malone.

The lunch menu served was of foods that were enjoyed by presidents such as Callaway Ham which Harry Truman liked and Delmonico potatoes that were a favorite of Chester Arthur. The Pecan Cake from Benjamin Harrison’s time at the White House was a favorite of the crowd.

Following lunch and presidential presentations the group traveled to the home of Mike and Linda Perry where they toured Mike’s collection of music boxes and instruments. Mike told the history of many of the music boxes and played many of them. The collection ranged from the first music boxes from the 1880s through the 1920s and into the 1960s.

The Lunch and Dinner programs with the Presidents are sponsored by the Marion County Historical Society. The next Lunch with the Presidents will be Thursday, Oct. 18 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a Dinner with the Presidents Nov. 3 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. There will be a Luncheon with the First Ladies, featuring Dolley Madison, Eliza Johnson, Lou Hoover and Lady Bird Johnson at Tri-Rivers.

Presidents mingled with the crowd. Here Dwight Eisenhower, played by Mark Melroy talks to Doris Hildebrand, Shirley Furr and Wanda Mitchell. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_IMG_20180517_115501-1-.jpg Presidents mingled with the crowd. Here Dwight Eisenhower, played by Mark Melroy talks to Doris Hildebrand, Shirley Furr and Wanda Mitchell. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

For information: www.marionhistory.com, call the Marion County Historical Society, 740-387-4255; or email, mchs@marionhistory.com.

For information: www.marionhistory.com, call the Marion County Historical Society, 740-387-4255; or email, mchs@marionhistory.com.