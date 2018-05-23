Three receive Highland Middle School sportsmanship awards

SPARTA — Highland Middle School eighth grade students Garrett Fitzpatrick, Kaden Miller, and Kendall Stover have been selected to receive sportsmanship honors for their conduct as student-leaders during the 2017-2018 school year.

Fitzpatrick and Stover will be receiving the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s prestigious Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award. The award, named for two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, is presented each year to a male student and a female student who havebeen outstanding in their efforts to promote sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity in the school and community.

Miller will be receiving the National Federation of High School’s National Award of Excellence.

The award is presented to a student that has exhibited qualities that embody good citizenship, good moral character, good sporting behavior, and is a positive role model for others.

The three honorees were presented with their awards during the all-school Talent Show on Wednesday, May 23 in the middle school gymnasium.

Stover, Fitzpatrick, and Miller were involved in extra-curricular activities, as well as character and kindness initiatives within the school. All exemplified the characteristics for which these awards were designed.

The National Federation of High Schools and the Ohio High School Athletic Association strongly support good sportsmanship among the youth and adults in our schools and workplaces.