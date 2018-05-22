Cardington-Lincoln High School holds Baccalaureate service

CARDINGTON — Jerry Snavely, pastor of Mount Gilead Church of Christ, brought the message during Cardington-Lincoln High School’s Baccalaureate service, Saturday, May 19.

Makenna McClure, president of the 2018 graduating class, gave the welcome and Adam Sornchai, pastor of St. John Lutheran Church, Windfall, offered the welcome and the benediction.

Superintendent Brian Petrie announced the recipients of scholarships that included $71,350 from local donors. A total of $674,576 in stipends was awarded from outside donors totaling a record of $745,886 in awards.

Local scholarship donors were Cardington-Lincoln Alumni Association (2); Beatrice Kloss Scholarship (2); Kenneth and Louise Strine Memorial (2); Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Boosters (4); Cardington-Lincoln Faculty Association (2); Lillian E James (2); Seth Maceyko Snuggle Time (2) Franklin B. Walter, Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative, Patricia K Wilhelm; Kay Kelly Wilhelm, John F. Wilhelm, McGinnis Family Memorial; F C Bank;

Mount Gilead Kiwanis Service Above Self, Margaret Miller Memorial; Charles Long; Morrow County Township Association; Mt, Gilead Masonic; Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education; Karlotta Kay Joan Memorial; Cardington-Lincoln FFA Alumni; Morrow County Professional and Business Women; C-LHS Class of 1968; Cardington Vo-Ag Farm; Morrow County Dairy Association;

Cardington-Lincoln FFA Alumni; Junior Brandum Memorial; Morrow County Cattleman’s Association; First Knox National Bank Hidden Asset Award; John M. and Bertha A. Stone; Ryder Steck Memorial; Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97; Burr Farm; Red Cross Drive to Serve; Chester Arbor from Gleaners Fraternal Life; First Knox National Bank, Hidden Asset Award; Chesterville Masonic Lodge; and Harry A Mock.

Members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education hosted a reception following the program.