Storm sweeps through area

MOUNT GILEAD — Heavy rains pelted northern Morrow County Monday night.

Some areas, like Climax, received about three inches of rain. Residents report large trees down in the area and minor damage to homes there and in Iberia.

No county or township roads were closed, according to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

The forecast calls for thunderstorms beginning mid-afternoon Tuesday and ending before 10 p.m.

Anyone with photos to share can email them to aconchel@aimmediamidwest.com.

Trees down in Climax after Monday night’s storm. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_33089733_10155489034913085_6047299796555792384_n-1.jpg Trees down in Climax after Monday night’s storm. Trees down in Climax after Monday night’s storm. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_33237669_10155489035393085_1220521897549103104_n-1.jpg Trees down in Climax after Monday night’s storm.