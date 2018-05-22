COMMUNITY CALENDAR

May 26

The 102nd Edison Alumni Banquet, Edison Enterprise Baptist Church community building. Doors open 11:30 a.m. and lunch is served at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for the meal plus $2 for each alumni class being honored: 1943, 1948, 1953, 1958 and honorary class of 1963. Call Walter Benson at 419-946-6961 or Barbara Darling at 419-947-4896.

The 107th Iberia Alumni Banquet at Northmor School. For information and/or reservations, call Jean Bane – 419 468-1494; Audrey Miley – 419-468-2627; Al Forry – 419-512-3650; or Chuck Miller – 419-571-1476.

May 28

Chesterville Memorial Day program, Maple Grove Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Parade forms at Highland North parking lot at 8:40 a.m. and steps off at 9 a.m. Program will be held inside if there is inclement weather. Guest speaker is Lt. Col. Steven P. Petrosino. Contact Charlotte Chipps at 614-832-0171 with questions.

May 31

Book Club for Adults at Selover Library, Chesterville, 6:30 p.m. Come discuss the book The Returned by Jason Mott. New faces welcome! Check out a copy of the book at Selover Library.

June 2

Family Movie Night to kick off Summer Reading program, Selover Library, Chesterville, 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a free screening of Peter Rabbit, along with free popcorn and bottled water.

June 5

Let’s Taco ‘Bout It!, 7:30 p.m. at La Cabanita, Mount Gilead; sponsored by Selover Public Library, Chesterville. We’re talking books and local happenings, and eating Me,xican food. You may purchase a meal or drinks; chips and salsa are provided by La Cabanita.

June 6

Pet a Shark at Selover Library, Chesterville, 1:30 p.m. This Summer Reading program features Newport Aquarium’s Shark Cart. Touch a shark and learn about these amazing creatures. All are welcome.

June 9

OSU Extension – Morrow County, Hands-on chute side beef quality assurance training at the home of Dustin and Erin Bender, owner/operators of C.A.B.B Farms in Lexington, Ohio; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm is located at 8888 State Route 314. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the BQA training will start at 10 a.m. You are welcome to leave after lunch or stay for the afternoon session. RSVP to the OSU Extension Office 419-947-1070 or Jagger.6@osu.edu by May 31.

BQA training from 9:30 a.m. to noon; with lunch. Pre-register to the OSU Extension Office 419-947-1070 or Jagger.6@osu.edu by May 31.

June 11

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors regular meeting, 4:40 p.m.

June 11, 18, 25

The United Way of Morrow County, women’s self-defense classes; 6- p.m.; Mount Gilead High School back gymnasium. Space is limited; register by May 31, by calling 419 946-2053; or email jodi@unitedwayofmorrowcounty.com. A $10 fee for all 3 class; due the first night of class. Instructed by: Greg Perry.

June 16

The Morrow County Dairy Association is having a Dairy Tour at Spring Valley Farms (The Creswells) from 1-4 p.m. Pre-register at the OSU Extension Office 419-947-1070 or Jagger.6@osu.edu by May 31.

June 25

The regular meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education scheduled for June 11, has been moved to Monday, June 25 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room.

June 26

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Made-to-order omelets, hash browns and toast will be served. The cost is $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for children. This month’s proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.

