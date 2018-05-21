Summer meals served

The Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The meals will be provided at these sites from June 4 to Aug. 17:

Cardington-Lincoln High School/Cardington-Lincoln Pool

349 Chesterville Avenue, Cardington; Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Gilead Pool

335 W. Park Ave., Mount Gilead; Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Both sites will be closed July 4.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.