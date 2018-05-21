“On the square Antiques” upcycles treasures

MOUNT GILEAD — Cindy Chapman spent an hour at the new store, “On the Square Antiques.” She was very excited to show off her new purchase of a red teapot.

“This store is like a trip back in time,” Chapman said. “I give it two thumbs up.”

Store owner Kerry Wintrich said her store has goods from 11 vendors. Most are from Mount Gilead or Morrow County, but three are from Galion and one from Worthington.

“Vendors are bringing new things into the store every day,” Wintrich said. “Customers will always find something new.”

There are two floors in the store in what was formerly the Morrow County Sentinel office and most recently the art store owned by James and Kim Fleeson.

Mike Beck who also works at the shop said Wintrich has been accumulating things for the business for many years at various places. A favorite stop is Berlin in Holmes County.

Wintrich said she would like to encourage more local people to open antique and vintage stores so that Mount Gilead can become a destination. She is committed to having consistent store hours and hopes to be a part of events downtown.

Four sisters recently came to the store from Columbus. Wintrich said they saw her announcement on Facebook and loaded up their truck with purchases from the store.

“We’re open Wednesday through Sunday. But if the door is open on Monday or Tuesday, come on in. I’m likely to be there working.”

Hours for On the Square Antiques: 10-6 Wednesday-Friday, 10-5 Saturday and 10-2 on Sunday.

Owner of "On the Square Antiques" is Kerry Wintrich at 18 S. Main Street. The shop is in the northwest corner of the square in Mount Gilead. Shoppers enjoy browsing the many antiques on the second floor of On the Square Antiques. From left are Pam Clinger, Melissa Furniss and Marcia Cooper.