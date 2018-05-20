Distribution center reportedly bringing 400 jobs to Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — A major retailer plans to create 400 distribution jobs in southern Morrow County to serve Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

A formal announcement is expected Monday by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority. It is expected to create about $12.8 million in annual payroll.

Dollar Tree would become the county’s second largest employer, trailing only Cardington Yutaka Technologies, which employs 700 and makes equipment including catalytic converters for Honda of America in Marysville.

The project reportedly will be built on up to 200 acres northwest of the intersection of Interstate71 and State Route 61. The former farmland is owned by local businessman Jack Fishburn.

More details will be reported as they become available.

