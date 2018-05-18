Entrepreneur Fair for fifth graders

The fifth grade classes at Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate School held their annual Entrepreneur Fair on May 16. The fair, which was held in the Intermediate gym, was the culminating activity for a social studies unit on economics taught by social studies teacher, Tonya Bonnette. Students worked with partners or small groups to create a product or service. They created a business and marketing plan and kept detailed accounts of expenditures. During the fair students in other grades, parents and community members were invited to attend and purchase the goods and services available. The students will use the money earned during the fair for an ice cream treat from Suz-E-Q’s restaurant and a pool party at the Cardington Pool. Mrs. Bonnette was assisted by fifth grade teachers Jacob Mories, Ellen Haldeman and Martha Barnett and school social worker Martha Wessell. ​The boys are, from left, AJ Brehm, Gishy Galilei and Lane Hughes.

