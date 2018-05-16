Bryn Zion Cemetery hosts Memorial Day service

MOUNT GILEAD — Memorial Day Services will be held at Bryn Zion Cemetery located at 5520 County Road 240 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 28.

This year’s speaker will be John Chapman, Lt. Colonel, United States Army (Retired). Participating in the program will be the combined Color Guard from the Nelson E. Campbell Jr. VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS Post 87, led by Dan Fircke.

Invocation and benediction by Pastor Jeff Hubschman of Bryn Zion Baptist Church.

Taps will be played by Liam Shotwell and singing of the National Anthem will be performed by Leigh Conant. Residents are asked to bring flags for the individual flag dedication that will be re-dedicated by Betty Richey.

Veterans of all wars and conflicts are encouraged to attend and join in the ceremony. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Church. Questions can be answered by calling Ric Lyle at 419-564-5438.