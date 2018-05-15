From cookies to cops

SPARTA — Highland Elementary School hosted a career day for their 5th grade students on Monday, May 14. Fifth graders enjoyed learning from many different professionals.

Tri Rivers brought several of their students to talk about some of their programs they offer such as culinary arts, construction and engineering technolgies. Hannah Tovar and Krimson Davenport shared frosted cookies while they discussed the culinary arts.

Payton Wolfingbarger and Matt Sayers shared their enthusiasm about the construction trades academy. Christina Irvine and John McGill with the engineering technologies brought a drone with virtual reality and a robot.

Also taking part from the community were Cheyenne Peck with Howard Hanna Realcom Realty, Nurse Erin Carpenter, Deputy Lance Plough with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Justin Davis, Rocki Huddleston and Daniel Huddleston with the Big Walnut Joint Fire District.

Deputy Lance Plough with the Morrow County Sheriff's Office spoke at Highland Elementary School's career day. Students iced cookies as they learned about careers in culinary arts.