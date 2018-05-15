Country Guys and Gals held its third meeting on April 22.

There were eight members present. Pledges were led by Lia Alexander and Megan Beck.

Lia Alexander did a health talk on the food pyramid. Demonstrations were given by Ashton Gall on giving goats shots and Kaden Gall on the parts of a goat.

Under old business we discussed dues, enrollments and T-shirts. Under new business we discussed the plan for trash bash, our club picked up trash after the meeting the same day which was very fitting it was earth day.

Our community service officer Ethan Hinton brought three ideas to the table and our club voted on putting flags out at a cemetery for memorial day. We will be placing the flags on May 25 at Glendale Cemetery in Cardington. Thank you to everyone who helped with trash bash in the community.