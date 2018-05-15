Mount Gilead to celebrate traditional Memorial Day

MOUNT GILEAD — The village will keep its traditional Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 28th with a parade and speakers at Rivercliff Cemetery.

The Mount Gilead Memorial Day Parade will form at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28 at Cherry Street School. Starting time for the parade is 1 p.m. The parade will leave the Cherry Street School, following West Union Street and east to Main Street. The parade will turn south on Main Street and pass through the public square. It will proceed to Marion Street, and turn left onto Marion Street to Rivercliff Cemetery.

Ceremonies at the cemetery will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Jeff Canankamp, Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead will give the invocation. The Welcome, Pledge of Allegiance and introductions will be led by Tim Sharrock, U.S. Army Officer during the Vietnam Conflict and Mount Gilead resident.

Scouts from Pack 56 will place flowers honoring the Women’s Relief Corps of the Grand Army of the Republic, followed by the reading of General Logan’s Orders by Tim Sharrock.

The keynote speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel Mark Shoaf. He is a longtime resident of Morrow County and has recently retired after over 36 years of military service in the Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard. He is currently employed at Mount Vernon Nazarene University as a Professor of Management and Economics.

The Roll Call of veterans who died in past wars will be read by Pastor Jeff Canankamp. The National Anthem will be played by the Mount Gilead High School Marching Band with Director, Ross Runyan.

The Color Guard and Firing Squad, commanded by Daniel L. Fricke will give the Rifle Salute. Members of the Color Guard and Firing Squad include: Tom Graham, Harlen Park, Bill Mills, Frank Moore, Steve Montel, and Richard Braddock. They are members of the Nelson E. Campbell, Jr. V.F.W. Post 8054.

Members of the Mount Gilead AMVETS Post 87 include: Gary Dilsaver, Alan Forry, Sam Beal, Mike McKinney, Duane Rinehart, Jerry Jagger, Brenda Harden, Gary Baker, Chad Remy and Jim Bruns.

Taps, played by members of the Mount Gilead marching band, will echo across the cemetery at the conclusion of the program.

Following the cemetery services, the parade participants will regroup and move to the Veterans Park at the Courthouse on East High Street. A brief ceremony will include the placing of wreaths by officers of local veterans’ organizations, a prayer by Pastor Canankamp and a 21 gun rifle salute. Taps will conclude the programs.

Daniel Fricke said that following the ceremony, parade and program participants and their families are invited to a lunch at the V.F.W. Post 8054 at 4960 SR 61 just outside Mount Gilead.

Fricke gave special thanks to Cub Scout 56 of Mount Gilead for placing flags at Rivercliff Cemetery prior to the ceremony and also thanked Mr. and Mrs. Roger Wren for supplying the sound system at the cemetery and the Mount Gilead Police Department for traffic control.

Parade groups in their respective order are: Mt. Gilead Police Cruiser; Color Guard and Firing Squad consisting of members of the V.F.W. Post 8054 and AMVETS Post 87, Sons of AMVETS, Squad Leader Erick Shaffer; a motorcade of Commanders and Auxiliary Presidents of local veterans organizations, Richard Braddock and Jim Bruns, V.F.W. Post 8054, Don Broadwater and Teresa Bowman, AMVETS Post 87; Boy Scout Troop 56 of Mt. Gilead, Aaron Bush, Scout Master; Girl Scout Troop 974 of Mt. Gilead, Kim Hobson Scout Master; and Cub Scouts Pack 56 of Mt. Gilead, John Lee Cub Master; Mt. Gilead High School Marching Band, Director Ross Runyan; Mt. Gilead Youth Softball and Baseball Association and members and units of the Mt. Gilead Fire Department, Greg Young Chief and Morrow County Emergency Squad, Jeff Sparks, Manager Morrow County EMS.

Contact Daniel Fricke for information concerning parade participation at 419-947-9437.

Mount Gilead will celebrate Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony at Rivercliff Cemetery on Monday. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_DSCN3028.jpg Mount Gilead will celebrate Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony at Rivercliff Cemetery on Monday. Sentinel File Photo LT. COL. MARK SHOAF http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_IMG_20180513_164730.jpg LT. COL. MARK SHOAF Sentinel File Photo