Hickman speaker at Fulton Memorial Day program

FULTON — Speaker at the Fulton Memorial Day service will be Frank Hickman, who grew up in Westfield Township and attended Buckeye Valley High School.

A combat veteran of the United States Army, his service included duty as a platoon leader and staff officer with an Armored Cavalry Squadron in the Republic of South Vietnam.

He is a life member of the VFW and a charter member of West Chester VFW Post 7696. He is also a member of the Waldo American Legion Post 605. He has served on the Board of The Heroes’ Fund, a Combat Veterans Assistance group, is a member of the United Methodist Church and has been active in prison ministry.

Hickman and his wife, Diane, have four sons and they currently make their home in Delaware, having recently relocated from Cincinnati.

The program will be held in the Fulton Cemetery and will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28.

Master of Ceremonies will be Nancy Ciccone, a member of Fulton Village council who will also deliver General Logan’s Orders. The Invocation and Benediction will be given by Pastor Jerry Stephens from the Vineyard Church of Morrow County. Brian Dye, a member of the Fulton Village Council, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and the Gettysburg Address will be delivered by Cardington FFA member Luke Goers.

Squadron 97 of the Sons of the American Legion will conduct the flag raising and members of Post 97 American Legion Color Guard/Rifle Squad will give the 21-gun salute. The Cardington-Lincoln High School marching band, directed by John Brehm, will play a special selection.

Bloomfield

Bloomfield Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day Service on Memorial Day, at 1 p.m. The speaker will be Rick Chapman, who served in the U.S. Navy with the TACRON (Tactical Air Control Squadron). He did two tours in Vietnam, including evacuation of South Vietnam and the U.S. Embassy in Saigon.

The Highland High School marching band will provide the music and the Highland NJROTC will present the flag.

Additional Memorial Day Services including the Color Guard and Firing Squad:

Sunday, May 27 at 11:30 a.m. Parade and ceremony at Marion Salem United Methodist Church (in Marion County.)

Sunday, May 27 at 1:30 p.m. Ceremony at Shauck Cemetery, Johnsville

Sunday, May 27, at 2:30 p.m. Ceremony at North Fork Cemetery, County Road 22.

Monday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m. Parade and ceremony at Chesterville Maple Grove Cemetery.

Monday, May 28 at 10:30 a.m. Ceremony at Bryn Zion Cemetery, 5615 U.S. Rt. 42 N. Mount Gilead.

