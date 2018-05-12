Cardington plans graduation events

Cardington-Lincoln High School Senior Night will be held on the eve of graduation, May 19, in the Patrick Drouhard auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

Leading the program will be Makenna McClure, president of the 2018 class. Superintendent Brian Petrie and donors will present scholarships.

Ushers will be Katie Lester and Grace Patrick, members of the National Honor Society. The high school choir will sing “When You Believe.” A member of the local clergy will deliver a message.

Members of the Board of Education will host a reception in the cafeteria following the program.

The 122nd Cardington-Lincoln High School Commencement will be held Sunday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the Murphy Gym.

Ushers will be Heather Sparkman, Brianna McConnell, Paige Clinger, Delisa Goodman and Dylan Goodman, members of the National Honor Society.

The 74-member class will be introduced by high school principal Joe Mills and diplomas will be presented by Troy Ruehrmund, president of the board of education.

Petrie will announce the winners of the scholarships and the top ten students. The high school concert band, directed by John Brehm, will play the processional and recessional and a special number.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_C-L-logo.jpg