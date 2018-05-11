COLLEGE NEWS

Bluffton University graduates

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Local students earned Bachelor’s degrees during the university’s 118th annual commencement ceremony on May 6.

Mitchell Whisler, of Mount Gilead, earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Shannon McGowan, of Marengo, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Shanon Gallagher, of Marengo, earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and sociology.

Bluffton University is a residential, liberal arts campus with more than 90 undergraduate majors, minors and programs.