COLLEGE NEWS

Bluffton University graduates
BLUFFTON, Ohio — Local students earned Bachelor’s degrees during the university’s 118th annual commencement ceremony on May 6.
Mitchell Whisler, of Mount Gilead, earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Shannon McGowan, of Marengo, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Shanon Gallagher, of Marengo, earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and sociology.
Bluffton University is a residential, liberal arts campus with more than 90 undergraduate majors, minors and programs.
