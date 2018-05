The Masonic Lodge 206 held a breakfast at Presbyterian Church on May 5 to benefit the Special Olympics. From left are Larry Harden, Zack McAvoy, Larry Hildebrand and Tom Geyer helping cook and served the breakfast to more than 100 people.

