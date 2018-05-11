Two volunteer firefighters join Cardington

CARDINGTON — Two new volunteer firemen were appointed to the Cardington Village Fire Department when village council met Monday, May 7.

Acting on the recommendation of Mayor Susie Peyton and Fire Chief Gary Goodman, Austin Lanum and Trent Crum were appointed to the department effective May 7.

Council accepted the resignation of part-time police officer Mandi J. Demorest, effective April 27, 2018. She has accepted a full-time position with the Morrow County Sheriff’s office.

• Police Chief James Wallace reported the department had taken 65 calls for service in April, 47 calls less than the same time last year.

His report included his attendance at Advance OVI training at the Columbus Police Academy and he will be attending training at the end of the month for Identity Theft.

He also noted the department helped in the recent Operation May Day Drug arrests.

Richland Uniform came and fitted officers for the new Ballistic vest.

• Bills totaling $67,180.89 were approved for payment. Deb Fry, fiscal officer, reported on the summary of revenue for April indicating that more than $26,000 was collected in 2018 than 2017. The majority of the difference comes from water/sewer collections. She also noted that income tax collections were lower in 2018.

• Council approved the donation of $500 to the Cardington Beautification Committee.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood reported the North Marion Street sewer repair project came in $10,000 under budget.

Local residents Brittany Bigelow and Danielle Faultz, inquired of council about the establishment of a Dog Park, a place to walk dogs.

Council members said it would be considered if a proper location could be found.

• Scott Carsner was reappointed to the Glendale Cemetery Board when the three entities, Glendale Cemetery, Cardington Township and the village held its semi-annual meeting prior to council’s regular meeting.

Council will meet next on May 21.