MOUNT GILEAD — May is Public Assistance Fraud Awareness Month in Ohio, and Morrow County Job and Family Services is spreading the word that “Fraud Costs All of Us.”

The Morrow County Job and Family Services Fraud Department purchased billboard space, to display the “Fraud Costs All of US” logo and contact information during the month of May. The billboard is located across from the Community Services building on Marion Road in Mt. Gilead.

Morrow County Job and Family Services takes all reports of fraud seriously. In 2017, the fraud unit established 103 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) claims, 22 Intention Program Violation’s (IPV’s), collected $91,000 and ranked 4th in Ohio for benefit recovery.

In 2017, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services disbursed about $2.2 billion in SNAP food assistance, $238 million in Ohio Works First cash assistance and nearly $632 million in child care provider subsidies.

Individuals who mislead caseworkers or provide false information on an application for benefits, account for a very small percentage of the funding disbursed, but the department takes even the smallest fraud cases very seriously.

Applicants and recipients of public assistance programs are encouraged to report their circumstances accurately and timely in order to avoid facing potential criminal charges, program disqualification and repayment of benefits issued improperly. Residents of Morrow County may report suspected public assistance fraud by calling Morrow County Job and Family Services at 419-947-9111 or by going to www.jfs.ohio.gov/fraud.