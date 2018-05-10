Foster Care Month

Morrow County Commissioners Burgess Castle, Warren Davis and Tom Whiston, joined Kara Edwards, Family and Children Services Supervisor and Sundie Brown, Director of Morrow County Job and Family Services, in proclaiming May as Foster Care Recognition and Recruitment Month. Currently, 15 foster and kinship families provide safety, security and stability to Morrow County’s 21 children in need of foster care. If you are interested in becoming a foster family, contact Family & Children Services at 419-947-9111.

Morrow County Commissioners Burgess Castle, Warren Davis and Tom Whiston, joined Kara Edwards, Family and Children Services Supervisor and Sundie Brown, Director of Morrow County Job and Family Services, in proclaiming May as Foster Care Recognition and Recruitment Month. Currently, 15 foster and kinship families provide safety, security and stability to Morrow County’s 21 children in need of foster care. If you are interested in becoming a foster family, contact Family & Children Services at 419-947-9111. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_fostercaremonth.jpeg Morrow County Commissioners Burgess Castle, Warren Davis and Tom Whiston, joined Kara Edwards, Family and Children Services Supervisor and Sundie Brown, Director of Morrow County Job and Family Services, in proclaiming May as Foster Care Recognition and Recruitment Month. Currently, 15 foster and kinship families provide safety, security and stability to Morrow County’s 21 children in need of foster care. If you are interested in becoming a foster family, contact Family & Children Services at 419-947-9111.