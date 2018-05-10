Cardington-Lincoln schools spends money on technology, bus fleet

CARDINGTON — A wide range of topics was covered when members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met May 7.

District treasurer Jon Mason, in his report, said, “We are looking to end the year on a positive note.” He noted “the district ended up receiving $63,000 less overall in real estate taxes this year than in the previous school year. This was due to large reductions in farm land values (CAUV) and some increases in residential property values.”

“The school district income tax collections continue to be a bright spot as each year has increased over the previous and now approaching $1 million ($993,128) for 2017-2018.”

Spending for new technology and improving the bus fleet has been a priority, he noted. “This year we spent $150,000 on classroom computers and added a new bus. By the start of school this fall, we will have replaced five of our oldest buses in the last three years.”

The board approved the purchase of a new 72-passenger bus for 2018-2019 through META consortium pricing.

• Superintendent Brian Petrie reviewed the district’s school safety and said the system is being updated with bids anticipated toward that program.

He also said the summer meals program will be served from June 4 to Aug. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The same program will be served at Mount Gilead this year. Location for the services will be at the Cardington and Mount Gilead swimming pools.

Any child under 18 years of age is eligible and those who are disabled between ages 18 and 22 are eligible.

• The board approved the following donations: $2,000 from the Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Boosters and $2,400 from the Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation toward the purchase of a District Van; $7500 to the Cardington FFA program for the 2018 FFA Spring banquet; $1,000 from the Class of 1968 for a scholarship to a 2018 graduate; $1,149.95 to the Cardington K-5th grade for Bubble Soccer on Olympic Day; $25 from Kroger to the 5-8th grade Pirate Spectacular and $3,000 to the Cardington Lincoln Education Foundation from Burr Farms, Cardington Rotary, American Legion Auxiliary, Pizza Barn, Englefield Oil (BP Duchess); Cardington Chiropractic, Village Hairsmith, St. Paul Lutheran Church and The Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation.

• Petrie read a proclamation proclaiming May 7-11 as Teacher Appreciation Week.

• The following classified employee resignations were accepted: Tirza Higgins, custodian, effective March 25, 2018; Collette Jones and Terry Lichtenberg, aides, effective May 24, 2018. The resignation of certified employee Terry Lichtenberg, sponsorship coordinator, was accepted effective June 30, 2018.

The following administrative contracts were approved: Scott Hardwick, principal of Cardington-Lincoln Elementary; Jennifer Zierden, principal Cardington-Lincoln Middle School (Intermediate and Junior High), and Joseph Mills, Cardington-Lincoln High School. The contracts of Hardwick and Zierden are effective Aug. 1, 2019 to July 31, 2022 and Mills, from Aug. 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020.

The pupil activity contract of Christopher Reeves was terminated effective spring, 2018.

The certified contracts of the following were suspended due to reductions in force: Jack Boulis, elementary music, position reduced from 1.0 FTE to .5 FTE; David Carter, elementary guidance and Martha Wessell, social worker, both positions eliminated due to federal funding reduction.

The board approved the transfer of sponsorship of the Tomorrow Center to the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center effective July 1, 2018.

• Twenty one certified contracts and twelve classified contracts were approved for renewal.

The contract of Darryle Moody, bus driver, was approved for one yeaer and Erik Kyrk was approved as head varsity cross country coach for Fall 2018.

• The following were also employed: Joseph Sumner, head wrestling, for 2018; Ryan Treese, head varsity volleyball and Tim Plumley, head varsity football, fall of 2018, and Tracey Williamson, spring play director, spring, 2018

John Nippert, director of operations and Tracey Zvansky, administrative assistant to the superintendent, were each given three-year contracts and Tolly Bockbrader was approved as a substitute bus driver.