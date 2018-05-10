The following cases were determined in the May 7 session of Cardington Mayor’s court:

Lonnie R. Downer, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

John T. Fabrizio, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Samantha K. Foster, Marion, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Dion G. Herouvis, Columbus, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs

Ralph L. Humphrey, Marengo, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Aaron R. Jenkins, Cardington, speed, 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver

Justin R. Lindsay, Cardington, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Keith T. Marcum, Cardington, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Steven E. Russell, Centerburg, driving under suspension, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Joshua R. Taylor, Mount Gilead, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Camden J. West, Mount Gilead, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.