Chris Jones of FIRST School named workforce champion

Chris Jones of FIRST School, a Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center school in Mansfield, was named Ohio’s ACT Workforce Champion.

The ACT College and Career Readiness Champions are high school seniors. K-12 professionals, postsecondary professionals and workforce professionals who are making a positive impact on their communities through their efforts to advance college and career readiness for all.

The ACT College and Career Readiness Champions are individuals across the country who support ACT’s mission of education and workplace success.

ACT State Councils, comprised of education and workforce professionals from all 50 states, serve as the selection committee and select one Champion per category for each participating state, according to a news release.

“Everyone, at some point in their life, has been inspired by an individual who is tenacious, positive, and dedicated to helping others achieve their life goals,” said ACT Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Scott Montgomery.

“The ACT Challenge and Career Readiness initiative provides an opportunity to recognize those exemplary individuals whom we all know and love and want to ensure their stories are told to inspire others to action.”

